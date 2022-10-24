Dhanteras: Day after lull, vehicle deliveries zoom in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 23

The city today witnessed a boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras, which, this year, was stretched over two days, i.e. Saturday and Sunday.

While most of the buyers had visited outlets and booked new vehicles yesterday itself, they had chosen later dates, i.e. Sunday and Monday, for delivery, given Saturday is not considered auspicious for steel (iron) purchase. Hundreds of new cars were delivered at various outlets today. While some agencies welcomed customers with much fanfare, others made the occasion special by arranging live music and offering lunch.

“We have delivered nearly 35 cards today as Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day for purchase of something important in life,” said Sanjay Dahuja, director, Berkley Automobiles.

Mohit Pratap Singh, director, PMG Motors, claimed the sales were on a par with those witnessed last year. “We have delivered around 100 vehicles across different categories. The business was good, similar to last year. A huge boom was witnessed in the automobile market in April, following easing of the Covid pandemic, he said.

“We had arranged music and lunch for customers, who got deliveries of new cars this afternoon. The sales were satisfactory. We handed over new car keys to over 40 customers during the shubh mahurat,” said Saurav Kansal, CEO, Charisma Hyundai.

Jewellers do brisk business

The sale of gold and silver articles also picked up on Sunday. “The business was brisk till afternoon. The demand for gold and silver coins was high and people also bought gold articles,” said Sonu, manager of a local jewellery store.