Dhanteras, Diwali celebrations held on PU campus

Dhanteras and Diwali were celebrated with fervour at Panjab University’s girls hostel. The celebrations began with offering prayers to Goddess Luxmi (lakshmi pujan), followed by the aarti under the guidance of Dr Manisha Sharma, the hostel warden. After offering prayers, hostel residents and the staff lighted candles and earthen pots besides bursting firecrackers.
