Dharam Pal superannuates, Home Secretary gets additional charge of Chandigarh Adviser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, retired today. He served the city for more than two years.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is yet to name his replacement. As the Administration awaits the MHA order in this regard, UT Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, a 2000-batch Haryana-cadre IAS officer, will hold the additional charge of the post of UT Adviser.

The names of a number of senior AGMUT-cadre IAS officers, including Dr Sharad Chauhan, a 1994-batch officer posted as Principal Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh, and Amit Yadav, a 1991-batch officer currently posted as the New Delhi MC chairperson, are doing the rounds for the post.