Dharam Pal superannuates, Home Secretary gets additional charge of Chandigarh Adviser

Chandigarh, October 31
UT Adviser Dharam Pal, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, retired today. He served the city for more than two years.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is yet to name his replacement. As the Administration awaits the MHA order in this regard, UT Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, a 2000-batch Haryana-cadre IAS officer, will hold the additional charge of the post of UT Adviser.
The names of a number of senior AGMUT-cadre IAS officers, including Dr Sharad Chauhan, a 1994-batch officer posted as Principal Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh, and Amit Yadav, a 1991-batch officer currently posted as the New Delhi MC chairperson, are doing the rounds for the post.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre seeks info from Apple after Opposition MPs get ‘hack alert’
Slugfest over warning on snoop bid by ‘state-sponsored attac...
File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: Supreme Court to 5 states
Laments Delhi situation, blames stubble burning
Alert sounded after four suspected encephalitis deaths in Haryana's Nuh district
DC orders inquiry | Health teams deputed