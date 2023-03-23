Dharna contained to 100m of YPS chowk: Punjab to High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Less than a fortnight after a non-government organisation moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court in public interest seeking the removal of encroachment by protesters in Mohali, the State of Punjab today claimed that the dharna had been contained to 100 metres of the YPS roundabout and on the open space abutting the road towards Mohali.

In an affidavit placed before the High court, the Punjab Police added as a result of the meeting with protesters the local police was also able to shifttents put up near the Phase VII lights and near Sohana Gurdwara beyond 200 metres of the YPS roundabout

It was added that smooth flow of traffic from the YPS roundabout in all directions except Chandigarh had been ensured. Barricades had been put up on the border by the Chandigarh Police due to the agitation.

The roads closed by protesters at the Phase VII lights, towards YPS School and towards Sector 52-61 traffic lights points had been opened. The Mohali police had successfully streamlined the traffic after removing the dharna/ protesters on March 12 from the road separating Sector 52 and Sector 53

“The state police is proceeding cautiously in view of the fact that a large number of women and children are present at the site of protest. The issue is linked to religious and emotional sentiments of protesters and any use of force may escalate the situation. Therefore, efforts are being made to resolve the issue in a conciliatory manner,” it was added.

The affidavit was placed before the Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sanjiv Berry, by the State through Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg, SSP, Mohali. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on April 11.

The affidavit added complete state machinery was on its toes to resolve the issue in peaceful manner. In addition to the deployment of more than 1,000 policemen, JCBs, sand-laden tippers, CCTV cameras, tear gas squads, and dedicated team with chains, ropes had been kept ready to meet any eventuality.

Referring to the court query as to why steps had not been taken for the removal of hindrance on the road, the State stated, “In the initial stage upon receipt of intelligence inputs, barricading of the said area was done and adequate force was also deployed as per the situation at that point of time.”

What affidavit states

