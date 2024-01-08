Dhindsa scores century as Chandigarh pile up 390/9

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

A timely century by Chiragvir Dhindsa (130) helped Chandigarh to pile up a mammoth 390/9 against hosts Tripura on the opening day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at Agartala.

Tripura skipper Sentu Sarkar won the toss and put Chandigarh to bat. Openers Arnav Bansal and Nehal Pajni gave a decent start to the team by raising a 51-run partnership. Bansal (26) was the first to go after being caught by Sadip Sarkar off Indrajit Debnath. Pajni was then joined by skipper Arjun Azad and the duo raised another important partnership of 52 runs.

Sadip accounted Pajni (35) to reduce Chandigarh at 103/2. The side received a jolt when Nipun Sharda (16) was caught by Sentu off Riaz Uddain. Uddain struck again as he claimed skipper Azad who was looking good to play a stable innings. Azad scored 57 off 56 balls, with six boundaries and three sixes, before leaving the side at 147. Thereafter, Dhindsa and Gurtaj Singh Bains (18) held the charge, but the latter was tapped in front of wickets by Abhijit Debbarma. Batting patiently, Dhindsa then found an able partner with the joining of Gagan Verma. The duo raised a 95-run for the sixth wicket. Verma though contributed 37 off 75 balls, he let Dhindsa to set on the crease.