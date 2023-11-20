Dhruv Negi marches into badminton meet final

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 19

Top seed Dhruv Negi marched into the boys’ U-19 final on the penultimate day of the Yonex-Sunrise 30th Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior (U-19) Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3.

Negi of Uttarakhand overpowered Pranauv Ram of Telangana 21-16 21-14. In the second semifinals, Manipur’s Lalthazuala H overpowered Rajasthan’s Sanskar. The pair of Bhavya Chhabra and Manya Ralhan defeated Divyansh Rawat and Dianka Waldia, while Bharath Sanjai S and Pravandhika R overpowered a tough challenge by Mayank Rana and Jiya Rawat in the mixed doubles U-19 semifinals.

Top seed Haryana’s Anmol Kharb defeated Rijul Saini to move into the girls’ U-19 final. She will up be up against Tanvi Sharma, who defeated Medhavi Nagar in the title clash. The team of Taarini Suri and Shravani Walekar recorded a comeback win over Zenith Abbigail and Durga Isha Kandrapu in the first semifinals of the girls’ doubles category. Vennala K and Anmol Kharb won the second semi by defeating Gayatri Rawat and Mansa.

