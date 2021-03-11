Dhruv Pandove: Day after hitting ton, Aryan's fifer helps Mohali register win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

In-form all-rounder Aryan Bhatia, after smashing a brilliant ton yesterday, claimed five wickets to help Mohali record an innings and 12-run win over Nawanshahr, in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy.

With this, Mohali bagged six points and one bonus. Bhatia completed his fifer for 44 runs. Gurinder Singh was the other notable wicket taker for Mohali as he claimed three wickets while conceding 62 runs.

Resuming from their overnight total of 74 runs, Nawanshahr bundled out 207 in 70.5 overs. Udayveer Singh Sandhu (56 off 147 balls, with seven boundaries and one six), Jatin Bassi (59 off 110 balls, studded with 10 boundaries) and Eish Rao (57 off 76 balls, with two boundaries and 6 sixes) were the main run-getters for Nawanshahr.

Put to follow-on, Nawanshahr were again bowled out for 113 runs in 28.3 overs. Jatin Chawla (28) and Mohit Singh (21) scored major runs in their second innings. Aman Joshi (5/37) and Gurinder Singh (4/52) were the most successful wicket-takers for Mohali.

Meanwhile, Patiala defeated Barnala by 40 runs in the second match. Mansa claimed three points on the basis of first innings lead against Sangrur, while Kapurthala took the first-innings lead and got three points against Ropar.