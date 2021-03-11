Dhruv Pandove Trophy: Aryan's ton puts Mohali in commanding position

Chandigarh, June 10
Mohali all-rounder Aryan Bhatia continues to shine with bat as he posted 124 runs to help the side achieve a respectable total against Nawanshahr in the ongoing Punjab Inter-District U-19 Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy.
Batting first, Mohali posted 332 runs. Their innings was bolstered by Bhatia’s quick-fire innings of 125 off 94 balls, with 16 boundaries and two sixes. Smile Singh (75 off 101 balls, with 10 boundaries) was the other main run scorer for the side. Shivansh and Vansh Kaushal claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.
In reply, Nawanshahr was playing at 74/2 in 33 overs at the draw of stumps. Jatin Bassi (32) and Udayveer Singh (31) were major run scorers for the side. Aryamann Singh and Gurinder Singh took one wicket each for the bowling side.
In other matches, Mansa lads were trailing by 55 runs against Sangrur, Patiala claimed a 116-run lead over Barnala, Ropar was ahead by 193 runs against Kapurthala, Muktsar was leading by 90 runs against Bathinda and Jalandhar was leading by 287 runs against Ferozepur.
