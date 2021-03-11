Dhruv Pandove Trophy: Mohali bag three points as Aryan shines with bat

Chandigarh, June 8
Aryan Bhatia scored a brilliant 73 off 82 balls, studded with three boundaries and three sixes, to help Mohali pull off a draw against Kapurthala in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Men’s U-19 Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy.
In reply to Mohali’s 297 runs, Kapurthala lads posted 258 runs in 88 overs. Jaiveer Bhindr (120 off 259, studded with 15 boundaries and one six) was the highest run getter for the side. Gurinder Singh claimed a five-wicket haul, while Aman PC Joshi took four wickets for the bowling side.
In their second innings, Mohali scored 17 runs for no loss, when the match ended. Mohali claimed three points on the basis of first innings lead, while Kapurthala got one.
Fatehgarh Sahib went down by 28 runs to Sangrur, while Muktsar bagged three points against Fazilka on the basis of their first innings lead. Ludhiana also bagged thee points for first innings lead against Ropar, while Jalandhar played a draw against Hoshiarpur.
