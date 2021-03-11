Dhruv Pandove trophy: Patiala claim 29-run lead over Mansa in U-19 cricket tourney

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 1

Hosts Patiala claimed a 29-run lead over Mansa on the opening day of the Punjab State Inter-District Men’s U-19 Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy. Playing at their home ground, Patiala lads posted 170 runs in 50.1 overs. Dev Amritpal (84 off 121, studded with 10 boundaries and four sixes) was the highest run getter for Patiala. Dhruv Mittal was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 4/38, while Randeep Singh (3/19) and Shubham Singla (2/38) were the other most successful wicket takers for the bowling side. In reply, Mansa was 141/5 in 44 overs at the drawn of the stumps.

Randeep Singh (61 off 74, studded with eight boundaries and one six) was unbeaten along with Somnath Parocha (35). Abhinav Kumar claimed two wickets, while Kabir and Gurtej claimed one each for the bowling side.

Aryan scores ton as Ropar amass 339 against Mohali

Playing at PCA Mullanpur Stadium, Ropar scored 339/9 in 90 overs against Mohali. Aaryan Malhotra came up with a brilliant ton off 170 balls, studded with 15 boundaries. His innings was ably supported by Jeewanjot Singh Bajwa (77 off 167, with nine boundaries and one six), Harshdeep Singh (55 off 36 balls, with six sixe) and Mayank Gupta (48 off 66 balls, studded with nine boundaries) for Ropar before the end of the day’s play. Gurinder Singh (4/99) was the highest wicket taker for the bowling side, followed by Aryan Bhatia (2/98) and Aryaman Singh (2/68) for Mohali.