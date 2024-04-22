Dhruv wins Baisakhi invitational golf meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Dhruv Darvesh won the Baisakhi Invitational Golf Tournament that concluded at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Dhruv won the Group A event followed by Sahir Singh at second position and Arvind Bajaj at third. Arvind defeated Bobby Sandhu by the virtue of better score on 18th hole. Amrinder came in fifth followed by Randeep Singh and Bhupinder Singh at sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

Narbir Singh won the group B event and Brig Bikramjit claimed the runners-up position. Rahul Sehgal finished third followed by Jasbir Singh at fourth, Col Naresh Talwar at fifth, IS Atwal at sixth and Gags Aulakh at seventh.

A total of 88 players teed off for the tournament, an annual event at the club to celebrate Baisakhi. This year, the tournament was organised by GJ Singh, Sanjay Talwar and SPS Matharoo.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chandigarh Golf Club #Golf