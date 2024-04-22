Dhruv wins Baisakhi invitational golf meet

Chandigarh, April 21
Dhruv Darvesh won the Baisakhi Invitational Golf Tournament that concluded at Chandigarh Golf Club.
Dhruv won the Group A event followed by Sahir Singh at second position and Arvind Bajaj at third. Arvind defeated Bobby Sandhu by the virtue of better score on 18th hole. Amrinder came in fifth followed by Randeep Singh and Bhupinder Singh at sixth and seventh positions, respectively.
Narbir Singh won the group B event and Brig Bikramjit claimed the runners-up position. Rahul Sehgal finished third followed by Jasbir Singh at fourth, Col Naresh Talwar at fifth, IS Atwal at sixth and Gags Aulakh at seventh.
A total of 88 players teed off for the tournament, an annual event at the club to celebrate Baisakhi. This year, the tournament was organised by GJ Singh, Sanjay Talwar and SPS Matharoo.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused