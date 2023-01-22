 DHS told not to make forcible entry to GMSH chemist’s shop : The Tribune India

DHS told not to make forcible entry to GMSH chemist’s shop

DHS told not to make forcible entry to GMSH chemist’s shop

File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 21

Additional District Judge Rajeev K Beri has restrained the Director, Health Services (DHS), UT, from making forcible entry in the chemist shop number 6 at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 during the pendency of a suit without following due course of law.

The court passed the order while allowing an appeal of the chemist, Sunil Kumar, filed through counsel Munish Dewan, against dismissal of his injunction application by the lower court on January 4 this year. The application was against a notice issued by the DHS on December 22 wherein the chemist as directed to vacate public passage and restore the load bearing wall within three days.

In the appeal, the chemist prayed for issuing a direction to restrain the DHS from interfering and forcibly entering the rented premises under his possession while further seeking staying of the operation of the December 22 order during pendency of the appeal.

Dewan argued before the court that as per the first lease deed dated January 20, 1993, and also as per the latest lease deed of the year 2019, the shop was let out to the chemist by referring it as shop number 6. Its dimensions were not given. Dewan argued that the respondents claimed lesser area on the basis of a drawing of the year 1978, while the tenancy of appellant started only from the year1993.

The counsel alleged that under the garb of such dispute, defendants were threatening to enter the premises in the possession of the chemist, the lease of which is valid till February 17, 2024.

On the other hand, Gagandeep Singh Wasu, who was appearing for the DHS, argued that the suit was an abuse of the process of law. The chemist had no cause of action to file it when he already had filed a civil suit. Wasu said the plaintiff had encroached on the adjoining public passage and doubled the size of his shop. He committed serious structural violation by removing load bearing walls, further endangering life and safety of the public at large, Wasu alleged.

After hearing of the arguments, the court allowed the appeal of the chemist, while setting aside the order of the lower court. The court said the defendants were restrained from making forcible entry to the shop number 6 during the pendency of this suit without following the due course of law.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

2
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
World

10 killed, 10 injured in California shooting after Lunar New Year party, search launched for gunman

6
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

7
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

8
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

9
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

10
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Police say they received several calls from commuters report...

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Vijaypur, nears Jammu city

Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu

The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...

Will get married when right girl comes along, bar set ‘very high’ because of my parents: Rahul Gandhi

Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi

In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop