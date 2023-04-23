Diagnostic centre in dock over wrong blood test report

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 22

A case of giving wrong report of blood sample by a diagnostic center running in Sector 20 has come to the fore.

In a complaint to the police, Rajesh Kumar stated that on a doctor’s advice, his 31-year-old son Vishwas had given blood samples at a diagnostic centre in Sector 20 on April 10 and its report mentioned the serum creatinine level as 5.6. He said they were scared as the doctor saw the report and said such a high level of creatinine was reported in a patient with damaged kidneys. He said the very next day, the doctor got his son’s blood sample checked from another lab. Its report mentioned the serum creatinine level as 1.1.

After this, the Sector 20 lab got the sample checked in another lab and its report too mentioned the serum creatinine level as 1.1. He said when they asked the lab operator the reason, they were told that their machine had developed a technical snag.

Arun, SHO, Sector 20 police station, said they had marked the complaint to the Health Department, Panchkula. A report had been sought from the Civil Surgeon in this matter.

Dr Mukta Kumar, Civil Surgeon, said they would soon form a board of doctors. The team would visit the lab to check their machines and documents. Further action would be taken on the basis of the report prepared by the board.