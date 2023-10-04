Diagnostic lab told to pay Rs 5,000 fine for failing to collect samples

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, directed Atulaya Healthcare to pay a compensation of Rs 5,000 to a city resident for keeping him waiting for sample collection for a long time. The commission also directed it to pay Rs 3,000 as litigation costs.

Sanjay Judge, an advocate, in his complaint alleged he contacted Atulaya Healthcare and an appointment was confirmed for February 14, 2021 between 8 am to 8.30 am. But no sample collector came till 10.15 am.

He was told that the sample collector got busy elsewhere. Another appointment for February 16 for the 9 am to 9.30 am slot was confirmed, but again no one turned up. The complainant alleged the lab management then agreed to conduct tests free of costs, but when he demanded reports, the manager sought payment for the same.

The lab management denied the allegations, saying due to a surge in Covid cases and non-availability of staff, the appointment could have been postponed, but they never agreed to conduct tests free of cost.

After hearing the arguments, the consumer commission said keeping the complainant waiting for long time itself amounted to deficiency in services and unfair trade practice on part of the laboratory management, hence the costs.