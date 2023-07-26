Diarrhoea: 54 rapid response teams active in district: Mohali DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 25

The district administration is continuously monitoring the cases of diarrhoea, cholera and dengue following floods and working actively to protect residents from waterborne and vector-borne diseases. As many as 54 rapid response medical teams for prevention of diarrhoea are active in the district.

Presiding over a meeting with various departments on prevention of diarrhoea, cholera and dengue at the District Administrative Complex today, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said 31 cases of cholera were reported from the district and 11 patients were under treatment now. Besides, 70 patients of diarrhoea are undergoing treatment.

Since floods hit the district, 358 government and 11 private medical camps had been set up at different places, in which more than 10,000 people were examined. Besides, 382 samples of water had been taken by the Health Department and the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, the DC said.

The DC said cases of diarrhoea and cholera had come from Badhmajra and Balongi but the situation was now under control.

She directed officials of Health and the Water Supply and Sanitation departments to speed up the door-to-door survey. Jain said the cases in the Dera Bassi and Kurali areas were on the decline.

The DC said 19 cases of dengue had been reported from the district since January this year and six of these surfaced in Badhmajra, Chatauli, Samgauli, Kheri Gujran, Jawaharpur and Haibatpur villages. In urban areas, Mohali reported one case, Kharar nine, Dera Bassi six and Zirakpur three.

From July 1 to July 24, a total of 27,618 houses in the district were surveyed to prevent dengue. The dengue larvae were found in 698 houses. About 170 challans were issued to the violators. The DC said 27 teams were working continuously to prevent spread of dengue.

Jain directed officials of the Local Government Department to conduct fogging and spray larvicide in a bid to check vector-borne disease. She said efforts should be made to prevent the peak of dengue, which generally occurred between August and October. Jain said a warning could be issued before issuing a challan to the owner/occupant of the premises in case breeding of larvae was detected.

