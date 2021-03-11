Diarrhoea outbreak in Zirakpur a yearly phenomenon

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, May 29

Diarrhoea outbreak in Zirakpur is a yearly phenomenon. Reason: contaminated water supply, lack of chlorination at tubewells and old worn-out pipelines. Sewage water gets mixed with drinking water due to leakage in pipes and often becomes the cause of a diarrhoea outbreak. Hundreds of residents of housing societies, particularly children and the elderly, fall ill due to it. A stopgap arrangement is made with water tankers and a localised leakage plugged, but the problem continues.

Sewage gets mixed with potable water Sewage water gets mixed with drinking water due to leakage in pipes and often becomes the cause of a diarrhoea outbreak. Hundreds of residents of housing societies, particularly children and the elderly, fall ill due to it. Docspeak The diarrhoea and dengue problems generally begin in June-July. Frequent chlorination and fogging can check this problem. — Pommel Chathrath, Dhakoli SMO Plugging leakages We have dealt with this problem in the recent past and have resolved issues successfully in Ekta Vihar and Gazipur. As and when an issue arises, we act proactively and fix the problem. We are analysing vulnerable areas and plugging leakages so that problems do not occur again. — Udayvir Singh Dhillon, Zirakpur MC president

It is not only the densely populated areas but posh areas too that have fallen prey to it.

Gazipur, Sukhna Enclave, Peermuchalla, Ekta Vihar, Ravindra Enclave and Harmilap Nagar have become the hotspots recently.

Illegal connections, uprooting and laying of new sewage lines, road repair and several other such causes often become the cause of contamination, resulting in several people falling sick. Tubewells, the major source of drinking water and storage tanks too get contaminated due to lack of chlorination. Faulty connections, old worn-out pipes and illegal connections are the bane of residents here.

In April, more than 100 suspected diarrhoea cases, including children, were reported from Gazipur village. Health officials said 170 houses were surveyed in which 95 diarrhoea patients were found in ward number 17.

Last year, a three-year-old girl died of diarrhoea in Baltana and a 30-year-old man also succumbed to the infection. Over 170 cases were reported from Ekta Vihar, Ravindra Enclave and Harmilap Nagar.

#Zirakpur