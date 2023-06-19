Diarrhoea Outbreak: No new cases; leakage found in 2 houses, connection cut

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, June 18

With no fresh case of acute diarrhoeal disease outbreak at Dhire Majra village of Lalru being reported since Saturday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner C Ashika Jain today reviewed the situation with different departments in Mohali and stressed the need to further contain the spread.

She said 65 cases had been reported over the past three days with death of two infants. Medical investigation was on to ascertain whether both deaths were the result of the diarrhoeal disease. The others infected were in a stable condition and on path to recovery.

One of the patients was undergoing indoor treatment at the Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dera Bassi. Health Department officials said they were considering referring a one-year-old child, who is showing symptoms, to another hospital.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and medical teams have been tasked with averting any further outbreak,” said the DC.

She further said the chemical composition of the water source (tubewell) had been tested and no discrepancies had been found. However as a precautionary measure, the drinking water was being supplied through two tankers. The reports of those infected were awaited, she added.

Area residents have urged the officials to increase the supply of water.

Further, the water supply pipeline had been checked, but no leakage had been found. However, connections of two households where leakage was detected have been snapped. This indicated contamination through private connections. Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta, while briefing about the preventive measures, said medical teams had completed three rounds of house-to-house surveys of 186 residences.

Similarly, a medical camp had been underway for the past three days at the village. Oral rehydration solution was being distributed and awareness was being raised among locals. The situation is being monitored and no new case had been reported since 1 pm yesterday.

The administration appealed to residents to consume only boiled water and immediately consult a physician if they developed symptoms such as loose motions and vomiting.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja said medical teams under Dera Bassi SMO Dr Dharminder Kumar and Lalru SMO Dr Naveen Kaushik were already working on containing the disease.

3 house-to-house surveys conducted so far