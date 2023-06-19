 Diarrhoea Outbreak: Recurring phenomenon in Mohali; no lessons learnt : The Tribune India

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Recurring phenomenon in Mohali; no lessons learnt

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Recurring phenomenon in Mohali; no lessons learnt

While the diarrhoea outbreak at Dhire Majra village of Lalru is the first such instance this year, outbreak of water-borne diseases is a recurring phenomenon in Mohali district. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 18

While the diarrhoea outbreak at Dhire Majra village of Lalru is the first such instance this year, outbreak of water-borne diseases is a recurring phenomenon in Mohali district.

Virtually all areas, urban and rural, have been affected by diarrhoea and cholera outbreaks in the district in recent years.

In 2022, five instances of diarrhoea outbreaks were reported from Kharar (2), Dhakoli (2) and Gharuan (1). A year earlier, three instances of diarrhoea outbreak (Dera Bassi, Dhakoli and Kurali) were reported, while four instances of cholera (three from Dhakoli and one from Dera Bassi) came to the fore.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja says: “When such symptoms are reported in masses during summer or monsoon season, it is generally due to diarrhoea. The main reason is water contamination.”

Old worn-out pipes, loose and illegal connections, variation in water pressure, and negligence in chlorination of main water sources have been attributed as the main causes of outbreaks in the district.

Sewage gets mixed with drinking water due to leakage in pipes. Every year, hundreds of residents of housing societies, particularly children and the elderly, fall ill due to the outbreaks. Uprooting and laying of new sewage lines, road repair, digging work of telecom cables also lead to contamination.

Officials say at Dhire Majra, loose connections are suspected to be the cause of the outbreak. Residents have taken connections from the main line in locality, which, in some cases, have been found not up to the mark, resulting in water contamination. Health Department officials say the situation becomes acute in summer and winter seasons.

Past incidents

  • April 2022: 130 persons in Gazipur fall ill, hospitalised
  • Oct 2021: 68 diarrhoea cases surface at Gaily Colony in Kurawala village of Dera Bassi
  • Aug-Sept 2021: Two from Ekta Vihar, Baltana, ‘die’ of acute diarrhoea; 800 get symptoms in Baltana, Peer Muchalla and Dhakoli over two months
  • June 2021: 90 taken ill at Badala village in Kharar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian student, who was seen carrying woman to his flat to rape her, sentenced in UK

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra is the 'coolest' baraati in Karan Deol’s wedding, sets mood with some bhangra and dhol beats

3
Diaspora

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days

4
Chandigarh

Lounge bars raided in Panchkula

5
Punjab

Punjab's law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

6
Punjab

Moga jeweller’s murder: Punjab Police nab 4 accused from Patna, Nanded

7
Punjab

Punjab govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC flays move

8
Nation

UP: 57 patients die at Ballia district hospital in 4 days, CMS removed

9
Nation

Gunmen shoot dead two women over monetary dispute with brother, three held; AAP, BJP trade barbs

10
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased

Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased

PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...

Ethnic divisions at odds with party loyalties

Ethnic divisions at odds with party loyalties

Mystery over 57 deaths in 4 days at UP hospital

Mystery over 57 deaths in 4 days at UP hospital

Top doc removed after blaming heatwave

Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP

Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP

Tourists and locals face trouble | Have to take long alterna...

$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north

$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north

Up 15-40% in 6 years | Few takers for master’s courses | Bee...


Cities

View All

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Pathetic Parks: Public parks in Kot Baba Deep Singh turn eyesore, wild growth paints ugly picture

Knotty Affair: Wire mesh in Indira Colony safety hazard for Amritsar residents

Power outage leaves Amritsar residents sweating

Open House: What steps should the government take to keep a check on fake travel agents?

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

Diarrhoea Outbreak: No new cases; leakage found in 2 houses, connection cut

Info screens showing arrival time at all Chandigarh bus shelters by October

Gang targeting sports bicycles busted in Panchkula, 3 held

Café owner objects to peeing in open, thrashed

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

At 289m, Aerocity Metro station to have longest platform in Ph-IV plan

International cyber crime gang busted, 4 held

DU student stabbed to death

Court notes delay in trial, gives bail to robbery accused

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Soldier jumps into Bhakra, saves drowning teenage girl

Man nabbed with 4-gm heroin

Mobile seized from jail inmate