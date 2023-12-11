Dickens’ London comes alive at Strawberry Fields

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

The audience stepped into a world where Dickensian London came alive with the vibrant and enchanting musical production of “Oliver” by 200 students of Strawberry Fields High School. Each of the four shows spread over two days were full to capacity. This timeless adaptation immersed the audience in an era of simplicity and innocence.

Directed by Lushin Dubey and Bubbles Sabharwal, the stage pulsated with meticulously crafted scenes, richly choreographed dances and captivating live musical scores. “The audience joined us in celebrating this spectacular event and supported our talented students as they showcased their passion for performing arts and their collective effort in putting together a show that has truly been nurtured as a labour of love over the past six weeks,” quoted Nisha Kaul, Principal.

#England #London