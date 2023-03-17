Didn’t file plaint against cops, says liquor contractor in extortion case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

In the year-old extortion case registered against two unidentified cops, the complainant has told a local court that he did not file any such complaint with the police.

The complainant, Suresh Kumar, appeared before the court pursuant to a notice issued to him. After conducting an investigation, the Chandigarh Police have filed a cancellation report in the case registered last year after finding nothing substantial against anyone.

Upon receiving the cancellation report, the court issued a notice to the complainant for hearing his version on the police investigation.

The liquor contractor, in his alleged complaint, informed the police that the suspects, who introduced themselves as cops, used to extort money on a monthly basis.

The complainant, alleged that they took Rs 96,000 (Rs 12,000 per shop per month) from him. The complainant also allegedly submitted a video clip, along with the complaint.

“The complainant appeared before the court but denied having moved any complaint with the police. He also denies his signatures on the referred complaint available on the judicial file. All these submissions have been made orally by him. Identity of the complainant therefore is to be established by the investigating agency which has forwarded the report. Assistant public prosecutor submits that the investigation officer concerned is Shruti Arora, SP, Chandigarh. Let she be presented on April 15 for identification of the complainant. The statement of the complainant accordingly will be recorded on that date,” says the order of Rajeev K Beri, Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh.

A case under Section 383 of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered on November 29, 2022 at Sector 39 police station against unidentified persons on the complaint of a liquor contractor.

After registering the case, the police even suspended one constable and constituted a special investigation team, comprising two station house officers and two sub-inspectors, under the supervision of then Assistant Superintendent of Police (South) Shruti Arora.

UT Police file cancellation report