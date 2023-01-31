Differently-abled athlete Aanya wins medals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

Differently-abled athlete Aanya Thakur won silver and bronze medals in the Sub-Junior National Paralympic Championship, Nadiad (Gujarat).

She got a silver medal in the 400m event, while a bronze medal in the 100m dash. Earlier, she participated in the Paralympic Alkins Skying Winter Sports in South Korea. She is a student of PML SD Public School, Sector 32.

#Gujarat