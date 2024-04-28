Dilip Pal scores two goals in IAF’s victory over SBI at Arjan Singh memorial hockey meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Dilip Pal scored two goals as hosts Indian Air Force (IAF) register a 4-0 win over State Bank of India today during the ongoing 5th edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament at No. 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium.

IAF players completely dominated the proceedings to pull off an easy win over SBI team. Pal scored the first goal in the 3rd minute, followed by his second in the 9th minute, to help the hosts gain an early lead. Later, Ajit Pandit extended the lead in the 47th minute and skipper Sukhdev Singh added the final goal in the 54th minute to ensure an easy win for the hosts.

In a neck-to-neck tie, Army XI managed to record a 4-3 win over Punjab Police. The Army team was lucky enough to score an easy lead to make a strong grip on the match. Harman Singh put the ball across the goal line in the 4th minute, followed by converting a penalty stroke in the 11th minute to put the side ahead.

Varinder Singh reduced the margin for the police team by scoring through a penalty corner by 1-2. However, Purthy Johnson (29th) and Atish Dodrai (30th) scored through a penalty corner each to put the Army XI ahead. After having a three goals lea, the Army boys started playing at slow pace. However, the police team retaliated by scoring two goals as Varinder Singh (53rd) and Simranjeet Singh (57th) scored through penalty corners. At the final whistle, the Army team managed to defend their one-goal lead and win the match.

Punjab & Sind Bank stunned Indian Navy 3-2. Gautam Pal put the bank team ahead in the 3rd minute, but the navy team bounced back as Sushil Dhanwar (12th) and Pawan Rajbhar (48th) scored a goal each. As the match was finishing towards the end, the bank team found themselves in lead as Jaskaran Singh (51st, 53rd) scored a goal each for the side. In the last match, the CISF defeated Rail Coach Factory (RCF) 3-2. Sanjay Kumar was the first to score a goal for RCF in the 38th minute.

However, Yograj Singh (42nd, 48th) and Vishaljit Singh (52nd) scored back to back goals for the CISF. In the 59th minute, Baljinder Singh pulled off one for the RCF.

