Dilpreet, Nikhil win pencak silat gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

Dilpreet Kaur and Nikhil won gold for Chandigarh in the Pencak Silat National Championship held in Nanded. The Pencak Silat Association conducted pree-teen, pree-junior and junior team events of girls and boys.

In the girls’ pre-junior category, Dilpreet claimed gold medal in the 44kg catgeory, while Sakshi won the bronze medal in the 70kg event. In the girls’ junior event, Khushi won the silver medal in the 54kg event, and in the boys’ junior event, Nikhil claimed gold medal in the 62kg category. In the 73kg category, Aashish Singh claimed bronze medal and Amar won bronze in the 41kg event.