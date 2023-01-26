Dilpreet, Nikhil win pencak silat gold

Chandigarh, January 25
Dilpreet Kaur and Nikhil won gold for Chandigarh in the Pencak Silat National Championship held in Nanded. The Pencak Silat Association conducted pree-teen, pree-junior and junior team events of girls and boys.
In the girls’ pre-junior category, Dilpreet claimed gold medal in the 44kg catgeory, while Sakshi won the bronze medal in the 70kg event. In the girls’ junior event, Khushi won the silver medal in the 54kg event, and in the boys’ junior event, Nikhil claimed gold medal in the 62kg category. In the 73kg category, Aashish Singh claimed bronze medal and Amar won bronze in the 41kg event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade
It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...