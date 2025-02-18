DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Director-General reviews NCC activities

Director-General reviews NCC activities

The Director General of National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lt-Gen Gurbirpal Singh, visited the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh Directorate here today to review the NCC activities in the region. He was briefed by Maj-Gen Gurdeep Singh Cheema, Additional Director General,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:09 AM Feb 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Director General of National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lt-Gen Gurbirpal Singh, visited the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh Directorate here today to review the NCC activities in the region. He was briefed by Maj-Gen Gurdeep Singh Cheema, Additional Director General, NCC.

Emphasising the importance of enhancing NCC training to maximum students and increasing the organisation’s reach to remote areas, he stressed that there was no shortage of funds for cadet training. He also encouraged judicious use of resources towards NCC image projection and nation building.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper