Director-General reviews NCC activities

The Director General of National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lt-Gen Gurbirpal Singh, visited the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh Directorate here today to review the NCC activities in the region. He was briefed by Maj-Gen Gurdeep Singh Cheema, Additional Director General, NCC.

Emphasising the importance of enhancing NCC training to maximum students and increasing the organisation’s reach to remote areas, he stressed that there was no shortage of funds for cadet training. He also encouraged judicious use of resources towards NCC image projection and nation building.