Director of firm linked to GBP group denied bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail applications of Anupam Gupta in 14 cases registered against him for allegedly cheating people.

Gupta is the director of Green Realtors and Marketers Private Limited, which is allegedly associated with M/s Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited for promoting the project.

The FIRs were registered after people alleged that they had invested in residential and commercial projects launched by M/s Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited but neither the accused provided them property nor returned their money.

While the counsel for the accused said he had been falsely implicated by the police in these cases, JP Singh, Public Prosecutor, said the accused was hand in glove with the developer company.

The Public Prosecutor argued the accused had been declared a proclaimed offender in four cases. While quoting a judgment of the High Court, he said that proclaimed offenders were not entitled to anticipatory bail. The police have registered 19 cases against the accused and the other directors of the company in the past two years. The other accused include Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and Raman Gupta.