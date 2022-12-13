Director of firm linked to GBP group denied bail

Chandigarh, December 12
A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail applications of Anupam Gupta in 14 cases registered against him for allegedly cheating people.
Gupta is the director of Green Realtors and Marketers Private Limited, which is allegedly associated with M/s Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited for promoting the project.
The FIRs were registered after people alleged that they had invested in residential and commercial projects launched by M/s Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited but neither the accused provided them property nor returned their money.
While the counsel for the accused said he had been falsely implicated by the police in these cases, JP Singh, Public Prosecutor, said the accused was hand in glove with the developer company.
The Public Prosecutor argued the accused had been declared a proclaimed offender in four cases. While quoting a judgment of the High Court, he said that proclaimed offenders were not entitled to anticipatory bail. The police have registered 19 cases against the accused and the other directors of the company in the past two years. The other accused include Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and Raman Gupta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...