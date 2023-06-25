 Director of PGI bats for generic medicines : The Tribune India

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

Lays stress on buying drugs from Jan Aushadhi, AMRIT

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

PGI Director Vivek Lal addresses the media. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

Director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Vivek Lal has reiterated the institute’s commitment to prescribing and promoting generic drugs during a press conference held today. He emphasised the effectiveness of generic drugs, even in lethal diseases such as cancer, and in preventing organ transplant rejection.

Encouraging use of generic drugs

Highlighting the PGI’s commitment to generic drugs, Director Vivek Lal shared statistics from the previous year. In 2022-23, 88% of the drugs purchased by the premier institute were generic, with only 12% being branded drugs. This demonstrates the institute’s preference for generic medications.

Professor Lal encouraged patients to procure the right generic medicines from reliable sources such as Jan Aushadhi and AMRIT pharmacies, while discouraging them from purchasing poor quality generic medicines and branded drugs from private pharmacies.

Citing various studies, Professor Lal highlighted the efficacy of generic drugs. One study he mentioned, titled “Real-world experience with ‘generic’ pomalidomide in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma”, showed that the generic counterpart of pomalidomide available in India yielded superior responses compared to the original, which was an expensive drug available in the US. This evidence supports the use of generic drugs, even in challenging cases like multiple myeloma.

Another study, titled “Cost and complications are limitations in resource-constrained settings for equine anti-thymocyte globulin”, focused on the importance of drug preparation in organ transplants. The study demonstrated that generic drugs are not only effective in preparing patients for transplant and preventing rejection but also half doses of these drugs are as effective as their innovative counterparts available worldwide.

Addressing concerns about quality control, Professor Lal reassured the public about the stringent measures in place at Jan Aushadhi Centres. India has the highest number of FDA-approved factories outside of the US. The PGIMER procures drugs from the plants approved the World Health Organisation (WHO), and each batch undergoes regular checks at the labs of the National Accreditation Board for

Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). This ensures the quality of medications available at Jan Aushadhi Centres.

He also noted that the ethics of pharmacy owners outside these centres can impact the quality of medicines.

Highlighting the PGIMER’s commitment to generic drugs, Professor Lal shared statistics from the previous year. In 2022-23, 88% of the drugs purchased by the PGIMER were generic, with only 12% being branded drugs. This demonstrates the institute’s preference for generic medications.

He also addressed queries regarding the expansion of AMRIT pharmacies and the procurement of medicines. Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director (Administration) and official spokesperson for the PGIMER, provided detailed responses, outlining the roadmap for further development.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

2
Diaspora

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

3
World

Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow and return to Ukraine

4
Trending

Viral video: African-American singer Mary Millben sings Indian national anthem, seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet

5
Nation

Opposition asks govt to send all-party delegation to Manipur as Amit Shah chairs all-party meet

6
Punjab

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

7
Nation

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

8
Chandigarh

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

9
Nation

'Need to forget differences and move forward together': Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre's Delhi ordinance

10
World

Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Top News

Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet

Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet

Says no violence-related death since June 13 | Cong-led Oppn...

Modi reaches Egypt on two-day visit, 1st by Indian PM in 26 years

Modi reaches Egypt on two-day visit, 1st by Indian PM in 26 years

India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi

India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi

Terms last engagement with diaspora as ‘sweet dish after a m...

Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones

Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones

$3 billion deal with US firm

AAP, Cong deadlocked over backing ordinance

AAP, Cong deadlocked over backing ordinance


Cities

View All

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man poses as cop, dupes local resident of Rs 4.5 lakh

Dangling cables irk shopkeepers in Putlighar; want these removed

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

3 ‘delivery boys’ arrested with drug

Illegal liquor owner held

Steps afoot to prevent flooding due to Sukhna

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

AAP govt's development tax invites pensioners' wrath

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award