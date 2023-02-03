Directors approve revival of CHB Sector 53 scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

The Board of Directors of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has approved revival of the Sector 53 General Housing Scheme, during a meeting today. As many as 340 flats will now be built under the scheme.

Under the scheme, 192 three bedroom flats (HIG) will be built, each costing Rs 1.58 crore and having twin basements besides ground plus five floors. The area of the flat will be 1,581.79 sq ft. Besides, 100 two bedroom (MIG) and 48 two room flats (EWS) will also be constructed under the scheme.

While two bedroom flats will have a basement besides stilt and five floors, the EWS flats will have stilt plus four floors. A two bedroom flat will be built on an area of 1,335.88 sq ft and will cost Rs 1.35 crore, the EWS flats will have 485.55 sq ft area and cost Rs 54 lakh each.

A separate scheme with four bedroom flats on the same piece of land will be placed for consideration before the Board during the next meeting.

Building violations

Meanwhile, the board has also decided to allow some time to the allottees to get their violations regularised as per the permitted need-based changes. Accordingly, the allotment of all those allottees whose residential units were cancelled due to building violations and their appeals are pending before the board can be restored at the level of the CEO-CHB on removal of the building violations, which led to cancellation of the allotment, by June 30 this year and payment of applicable revival/restoration charges.

Auction of properties

Besides, some unsold residential/commercial units, which could not be sold after three attempts on the same reserve price, may be included in the next e-tender after further reduction in the reserve price by about 10 per cent.

Dharam Pal, UT Adviser and CHB Chairman, said the board would further simplify its processes and all-out efforts would be made to resolve the issues faced by general public.

Applicants should not be made to suffer for minor technical errors/deficiencies, which could be either ignored or rectified if there was no doubt about the genuineness of the documents/information, the CHB chief added.