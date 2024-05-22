Disabled man among 4 held for snatching, theft in Mohali

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, May 21
Ever heard of a snatcher or vehicle lifter who is physically challenged?
Meerut native Farrukh’s left foot is deformed. The 22-year-old cannot walk properly, let alone run. But he, along with his three accomplices, committed five snatchings and two vehicle thefts in the Balongi area in the past few days, according to police officials.
Police arrested a four-member gang of snatchers and vehicle lifters, recovering six improvised sharp-edged weapons used in the crime from their possession. Two suspects, identified as Balongi residents Lovepreet Singh and Baljit Singh, were arrested on May 17 and booked under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC at the Balongi police station. Their three-day police remand revealed the name of Ekta Colony, Balongi, resident Vishal and Azad Nagar resident Farrukh, a native of Uttar Pradesh.
Both were subsequently arrested on May 18 and remanded in two-day police custody. Balongi SHO Sumit Mor said, “The suspects, all in their early-20s, were active in the area for the past few days and used to threaten victims with sharp-edged weapons. The improvised weapons were made up of bike chain-sets. Suspect Farrukh is physically challenged and used to commit crimes riding pillion.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs
2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed
Had it not been for Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Narendra Modi
Says Congress mindset has been anti-reservation