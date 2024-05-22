Disabled man among 4 held for snatching, theft in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 21

Ever heard of a snatcher or vehicle lifter who is physically challenged?

Meerut native Farrukh’s left foot is deformed. The 22-year-old cannot walk properly, let alone run. But he, along with his three accomplices, committed five snatchings and two vehicle thefts in the Balongi area in the past few days, according to police officials.

Police arrested a four-member gang of snatchers and vehicle lifters, recovering six improvised sharp-edged weapons used in the crime from their possession. Two suspects, identified as Balongi residents Lovepreet Singh and Baljit Singh, were arrested on May 17 and booked under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC at the Balongi police station. Their three-day police remand revealed the name of Ekta Colony, Balongi, resident Vishal and Azad Nagar resident Farrukh, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Both were subsequently arrested on May 18 and remanded in two-day police custody. Balongi SHO Sumit Mor said, “The suspects, all in their early-20s, were active in the area for the past few days and used to threaten victims with sharp-edged weapons. The improvised weapons were made up of bike chain-sets. Suspect Farrukh is physically challenged and used to commit crimes riding pillion.”

