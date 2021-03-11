Discharged, Carmel Convent School attendant Sheela keen on getting back to work

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, August 8

After having spent a month at the PGIMER getting treated for grievous injuries suffered during the July 8 Carmel Convent School tragedy, attendant Sheela Devi’s joy knew no bounds today as she stood up from her wheelchair and walked up to waiting school staff and students at the hospital, from where she was discharged after a miraculous recovery.

Sheela hugged students and staff and expressed willingness to get back to work. Although, she faintly remembers what had unfolded that fateful day, her daughter Jaspreet shared her mother had been told she had fallen off the stairs at the school. She wants to get back to work, but the authorities have told her to get rest and recover fully.

“In such cases, the patient feels amnesia and can barely remember the accident due to trauma. Her hugging the students indicated she was emotional to see them. However, she doesn’t recall much. During her stay, we would often interact with her daughter and share with her health updates of her mother. She would always say her mother would open eyes. So showed tremendous courage at such a tender age,” said Prof Vipin Kaushal, Medical Superintendent, PGIMER.

Sharing her journey, Sheela said: “It was extremely challenging. During the one month of tribulation, there were moments of fear and anxiety, of hopelessness and despair. But the PGIMER team, with their constant medical and psychological support, made me emerge victorious from a near-death situation. I am deeply indebted to their care and compassion. No words can express my gratitude to them for giving me a new lease of life.”

Sheela was taken to the Advanced Trauma Centre on July 8 in a critical condition, after she sustained a head injury from a falling tree.

Following the incident, she was in altered sensorium with multiple grievous injuries. She was immediately intubated and her airways were secured. She was shifted to the Trauma ICU where she underwent radio-imaging of head and spine. Imaging showed left extradural haemorrhage with cerebral edema, multiple facio-maxillary fractures and wedge compression fractures of spine area.

She was mechanically ventilated and tracheotomised on the fourth day of her admission. Gradually, her sensorium improved, and she was weaned off the ventilator on day 18th of her stay.

Subsequently, Sheela was shifted to the Neurology Care ward for further management. She responded well to all treatment interventions, hemodynamically remained stabilised and thereafter discharged today exactly a month later.

Prof Kajal Jain, in-charge, Trauma and Acute Care, PGIMER said: “The head injury was very severe and the patient was very critical. She had sustained a high-velocity injury, which damaged the brain. But, she was saved as she reached within the ‘golden hours’ (within three hours) of her trauma.”

She added: “She was showing signs of severe head injury through the deranged parameters such as high blood pressure and sugar level. She stayed on ventilator support for 10 days and started showing signs of consciousness thereafter. She started accepting orally within a few days and also mobilised on wheelchair. Another challenge was the patient had cervical spine fracture and if you don’t manage it properly, the patient can slip into paralysis.”

Holding a bunch of flowers, Sheela along with her two children was escorted by the school Principal and teachers to a waiting vehicle bound for her home.

