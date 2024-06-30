Disciplinary cell to redress complaints, improve efficiency of revenue officers

Mohali, June 29
To improve the functioning of revenue offices, the district administration has constituted a disciplinary cell to address grievances related to revenue officials and staff. The cell will have a two-way functioning system — one for revenue officers and another for other staff.
During a review meeting at the District Administrative Complex, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain emphasised that the performance of revenue officials and staff would be ranked as “good” or “bad” based on grievances related to them. She directed revenue officers to dispose of complaints related to their department carefully and diligently.
To ensure seamless functioning of revenue offices, officials have been directed to make arrangements for link officers to work as replacements in case of leave of patwaris.
The SDMs have been directed to submit collector rate proposals with clear remarks and logic in case of rate reduction in a particular area. Revenue officers were asked to expedite pending mutations and jamabandis and to update revenue records regularly.
Taking note of pendency in Zirakpur and Kharar, the DC directed officials to submit an action-taken report by the next week. She also directed officials to expedite mutations related to national highway acquisitions.
