Discourage anti-teacher agenda: PUTA

Chandigarh, May 20
The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has written a letter to the Vice-Chancellor condemning the recommendation by a committee for taking action against a faculty member.
On Friday, Chandigarh Tribune had highlighted that the committee recommended action against one of the university faculty members. Last August, show-cause notices were issued to three faculty members, including a former Senate and Syndicate member, for visiting the US for a project, after the university rescinded its approval at the last minute. While the show-cause notices were withdrawn against two members, the panel recommended action against one.
In a statement, PUTA said, “We strongly condemn the recommendation of the committee and call upon the Vice-Chancellor to save the university by keeping the academic interest as the top priority and discourage such anti-teacher agenda.”
“It’s unfortunate that instead of facilitating our own faculty to procure prestigious research projects and grants to enrich our research output, the committee has targeted a senior faculty member for pursuing his research project, which incidentally was a prestigious international work. The university, which is facing an acute financial crunch, has preferred to punish its own faculty for pursuing a prestigious research project,” stated PUTA.
