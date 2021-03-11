Chandigarh Beopar Mandal seeks display of signboards on upper floors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) has demanded display of signboards on upper floors in the markets.

In a memorandum handed over to the Joint Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner, the CBM demanded provisions for uniform sized display signboards in front of upper floors of commercial buildings in the city before any drive was initiated.

“Since there is limited commercial space in the city, affordable space for start-ups and existing traders is available only on upper floors. Hence, separate signage must be permitted for the purpose of making public aware of businesses and such panels be freely allowed as is done for ground floors,” said Charanjiv Singh, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal.