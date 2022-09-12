Kheda Watan Punjab Deyan: District-level contests begin in Mohali today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 11

The district-level competitions under the Kheda Watan Punjab Deyan will be held here from September 12 to 22, for which all preparations have been completed. This was disclosed by Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh today.

Kulwant said volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi (national style), kho-kho and wrestling competitions were held at the block level. Now, the winners of these games would participate in the district-level competitions.

Apart from these sports, the district-level competitions in handball, softball, judo, roller skating, gatka, kick boxing, hockey, netball, badminton, basketball, power lifting, lawn tennis, wrestling, swimming, boxing, table tennis and weightlifting will be held in six age groups - U-14, U-17, U-21, 21-40 years, 40-50 years and above 50 years.

Table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton, volleyball and athletics competitions will be held in the 41-50 and above 50 age groups. Certificates will be awarded to the winners of these categories.

The MLA said the district-level winners would be given certificates. The state-level competitions of the district winners will be held from October 10 to 21. Prizes worth Rs 6 crore would be distributed among the winners at the state level. A sum of Rs 10,000 will be given to the first position winner, Rs 7,000 for the second and Rs 5,000 for the third place winners.

#Football #Mohali