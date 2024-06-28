District-level job fair on July 3, says Panchkula DC

Panchkula, June 27
Deputy Commissioner Dr Yash Garg today said the Department of Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship will hold a district-level job fair at the Government Industrial Training Institute in Kalka on July 3.
He said the fair aimed at providing educated unemployed youth of the district with employment opportunities offered by reputed regional companies. “Companies, including Steel Strips Pvt Ltd, Dera Bassi, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Limited, Swaraj Mahindra, LIC and others, will participate and conduct interviews to select candidates for various positions,” said Dr Garg.
