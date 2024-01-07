District-level pre-boards for meritorious students

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 6

To prepare meritorious students for board exams, the Mohali administration, in a first, has decided to conduct pre-board exams for them at the district level. The exams will begin from January 8.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said in line with the Mission Shat-Pratishat launched by the Punjab School Education Board, about 640 students of classes 8, 10 and 12 had been identified who would be appearing in these pre-board exams known as Mohali Scholars’ Appraisal Test (MSAT). “These students have also been provided with notes, question banks, quizzes etc. to help them prepare for the board exams,” she said.

The PSEB exams are scheduled to begin from February 13. The pre-board tests for these students are on the same pattern. They will be appearing at a centre within 5 km of their school. The question papers will be sent to the centre on the day of the MSAT series exam. The duration of the exam will be of two hours and it will cover the entire syllabus.

The answer sheets will be marked via table marking at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Phase 3B1, Mohali.

