District-level yoga event held at medical college

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 21

Yoga is a great tool to keep the body fit and free from diseases and one can stay healthy through yoga without spending much, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said during a district-level function organised at Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali, to mark the International Day of Yoga.

The DC said yoga events have been organised at more than 100 places in the district to make people aware of their health. These 100 locations include 80 health and wellness centres and 20 Ayurvedic centres. Apart from this, villages where “sanjha jal talab” (formerly amrit sarovar) have been set up, also became the part of these events.

She said five yoga trainers have been appointed in the district under the CM’s Yogshala, who will regularly conduct yoga training at different places from Thursday. Priority will be given to areas where at least 25 people are willing to learn yoga.

Yoga instructors Preeti Kwatra and Ravneet Kaur performed yoga asanas and elaborated on the subtleties of yoga methods. Medical students Divyansh, Sangi, Priyanka, Hritika shared information about yoga postures and protocol, including bhujangasana, dhanurasana, shavasana, utnasana, trikonasana, tadasana, utkatasana and salbhasana. The DC also joined the participants in the camp and performed yoga asanas.

All government schools commemorate Yoga Day

The International Day of Yoga was celebrated in all government schools in the district today. District Education Officer (Secondary) Dr Ginni Duggal said under the guidelines received by the Government of India and the state School Education Department, special yoga sessions were conducted today in all government middle, high and senior secondary schools of the district.