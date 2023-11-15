District Residency: Sector-32 govt hospital doctors undergo training at GMSH-16

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

Postgraduate doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, are undergoing training at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) under the District Residency Programme (DRP).

Facility grappling with staff shortage The GMSH currently hosts 47 doctors from the GMCH in various departments for three months. The hospital, which has been grappling with a shortage of doctors despite periodic deputations from Punjab, Haryana, and other states, benefits from the programme

Dr Suman Singh, Director of Health Services, said, “This nationwide initiative allows medical students to get trained at district-level healthcare centers. They address challenges faced by senior resident doctors.”

Three radiologists on deputation serve at the GMSH and at hospitals in Sector 22, Sector 45 and Mani Majra. The inclusion of 47 doctors marks a significant step towards overcoming the persistent challenge of doctor shortages and improving patient care.

In order to address the staff shortage, GMSH has proposed creating over 100 new posts of doctor. While past deputation appointments focussed on specific states, the current recruitment strategy targets candidates from all states.

The purpose of the programme is to expose the postgraduate students to the district health system and to involve them in healthcare services being provided at district hospitals.

PG residents gain experience as part of the programme. The Department of Health and Medical Education and the district health authorities have an important role to play in ensuring accommodation, security and a system for grievance redressal for the PG residents.