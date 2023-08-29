Ditti logs win in tennis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

Ditti logged a 6–1 win over Anya Munjal, in a girls’ u-14 second round match, during the opening day of the Open Tennis Tournament organised by the UT Sports Department at Lake Sports Complex. Devanshi Singh recorded an Identical 6–1 win over Japleen Kaur, while Vanshika Yadav ousted Harshita Vig 6-0 without conceding a single game. Samridhi Bansal faced a tough fight from Nimisha Singh before logging a 6-4 win, while Florence Bhubak also faced the same situation as she won her match against Ananya Sharma in the 6–5(2) tie-break. Ekam Kaur defeated Ahana Bhalla and Rabia Dullet ousted Khushmaan by identical scores of 6–1.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ u-14 first round, Samrpit Insaan easily overpowered Pranvijay Kadian, 6–0. Shorya Bhisht defeated Ikshaandeep Goyal and Sidharth outplayed Shubham Arora by an identical score line of 6–3 each. Manvik Goyal won the game to defeat Yash 6–0, while Lakshit Mittal defeated Arnav Dhir 6–1. Samarth Kwatra logged a 6–2 win over Sapnit, and Vyan Sharma prevailed over Satyam Dadwal 6–5(2). Vijan Partap outplayed Soumil Gupta 6–2, Aarav Garg beat Yashmeet Khullar 6–3 and Ranvijay Singh ousted Harpartap Singh 6–1. In the last matches, Khushagra Tomar defeated Panav Gupta, Gurshaan Chahal stunned Lovish Paamay, Ayaan Mittal defeated Harshit Kumar and Ribhav beat Parth 6–0.

Results: Girls’ U-14 (first round)

Anya Munjal bt Kavya Kalyan 6–0, Diljit bt Tanya Khullar 6–0, Japleen Kaur bt Nishka 6–5(1), Devanshi Singh bt Prabhroop Kaur 6–0, Harshita Vig bt Navya Gupta 6–2, Samridhi Bansal bt Anmol Khullar 6–0, Ananya Sharma bt Dhista Kumar 6–4, Florence Bhumbar bt Heema Mehta 6–1, Khushmaan bt Anshika 6–1, Ekam Kaur bt Deepika 6–0, Rabia Dullet bt Maish Jayant 6–0, Japji Kaur bt Avni Uttam 6–2, Nimisha Singh bt Jiana Chawla 6–1.