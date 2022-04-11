Divank, Kamaljeet claim bodybuilding titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

Divank Gupta was declared the senior Mr Chandigarh overall champion, Pawan Singh was named junior Mr Chandigarh overall champion and Kamaljeet Kaur was adjudged the Women Fitness Champion during the Chandigarh 31st Junior Mr, 33rd Senior Mr Chandigarh, 6th Women Fitness and 8th Men’s Best Physique Championship, organised by Chandigarh Amateur Body Building Association, at GGDSD College, Sector 32. Bantu Thapa was named Master Mr Chandigarh.

In the 31st Junior Mr Chandigarh event, Karan Bishwakarma claimed the first position in the below 55kg weight category, followed by Arun at second position and Rohan at third. In the below 60kg category, Anil Singh, Anil Kumar and Tulsi claimed first three positions, respectively. In the below 65kg category, Abhishek claimed the first position and Daksh Manno finished at second spot. Shubham claimed the below 70kg gold medal, followed by Nawaz at second. Pawan Singh won the below 70-kg gold medal, followed by Arjun Panday at second spot and Shashank Yadav at third.

Kamaljeet Kaur won the gold medal in the 6th Women Fitness Championship, followed by Ruby Rani at second position and Sangeeta at third. In the Classic Mr Chandigarh event, Anil Singh and Anil Kumar claimed first two positions, respectively, while Tulsi claimed third position. In the above 70kg category, Divank Gupta won the first position and Pawan finished at second position. In the men’s physique open weight category, Harmeet Singh, Sarfaraz and Amandeep claimed first three positions, respectively.

In the 33rd Senior Mr Chandigarh event, Gagan Deol won the below 55-kg title, followed by Arun Yadav and Navjot Singh. In the below 60-kg category, Gopal Boru, Anchal Sharma and Sukhdev Singh claimed first three positions, respectively. In the below 65-kg event, Anil, Ankush and Manish claimed first three positions, respectively.