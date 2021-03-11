Divyang Cricket League: Haryana Warriors, Beas XI win titles

Chandigarh, May 4
Haryana Warriors defeated Punjab Warriors by 34 runs to win the wheelchair category final on the concluding day of the 7th Usha Divyang Cricket League.
Batting first, Haryana Warriors scored 202 runs in 20 overs. In the deaf category, Beas XI defeated Jhelum XI by 44 runs to win the title.
Sandeep Kundu of Haryana Warriors was adjudged Man of the Match in the wheelchair category, while Harsimran of Beas XI was named Man of the Match in the hearing impaired category.
The league had witnessed participation from 150 specially abled cricketers playing in two categories - hearing impaired in T20 format and wheelchair categories in T10 format.
The tournament was also supported by the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the UT Sports Department. The winners and runners-up were felicitated with cash prizes and trophies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised