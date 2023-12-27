Divyang cricket league: Roaring Lions pip Punjab Tigers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

Roaring Lions defeated Punjab Tigers by six wickets on the opening day of the 8th Usha Divyang Cricket League at the Sector 16 cricket stadium here today.

Batting first, Punjab Tigers posted 85 runs before getting all out in 14 overs. Muntazeer scored 13, while Yoginder Singh and Aman Kala contributed 11 runs each. Rimun Ranjan claimed four wickets, and Pankaj Kumar took two for the bowling side. Dheeraj picked one.

In reply, Roaring Lions scored 87/4 with the help of Rajitha (40) and Shahbudin (14). Hariday and Sudhir Nair picked two wickets each for the bowling side.

In the second match, Punjab Tigers defeated Challengers XI by 16 runs. Batting first, Punjab Tigers posted 95/4 in allotted overs. Paramdeep Singh (43) and Yoginder Singh (12) remained the main scorers for the side. Syeed Karim and Harsimran Singh picked two wickets each. In reply, Challengers XI posted 79 in allotted overs as Manish Kuamr (17) and Masud Rana (14) contributed in the chase. Gurpreet Singh and Sameer Dubey scored 11 runs each. Sidesh Nair and Muntanzeer claimed two wickets each.

In another match, Chandigarh Lions defeated Punjab Tigers by 66 runs. Put to bat first, Chandigarh batters posted 115/8 as Parveen Jassa (69) and Vikram (22) were major contributors. In reply, Punjab were bundled out at 49. Ranjit Singh (21) was the main scorer for the side. Hardeep claimed two wickets, while Pawan and Lakhveer claimed one each for the bowling side.

Silent Heroes won their match against Deaf Warriors by 33 runs and Enabled Fighters recorded a 49-run win over Deaf Warriors.

The tourney has been organised by the All-India Cricket Association for the Deaf (AICAD) and the Deaf Cricket Federation. The tournament was inaugurated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, along with Sanjay Tandon, president, UTCA.

Six teams of deaf cricketers — Silent Heroes, Deaf Warriors, Enabled Fighters, Challengers XI, Punjab Tigers and Roaring Lions — and two wheelchair teams — Super Fighters and Chandigarh Lions — will be vying for the trophy.

