Divyang, women polling stations set up at Panchkula: DEO

Panchkula, May 4

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Yash Garg said the administration has made all the necessary arrangements to have a fair, peaceful and transparent General Election.

He said the administration has established 424 polling stations in the district, including 218 in the Kalka constituency and 206 in the Panchkula constituency. He said the administration has also established Sakhi (a polling station for women), Divyang, and a model polling station in both constituencies.

The District Election Officer said Sakhi polling station 86 has been set up at Government Senior Secondary School in Pinjore in the Kalka constituency. He said the Sakhi polling station 61 has been set up in the Panchkula constituency at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 26. “These stations will be managed exclusively by female officers,” he said.

The District Election Officer said a divyang polling booth 57 has been set up in the Kalka constituency at Government College in Kalka, and in the Panchkula constituency, a divyang booth 99 has been set up at Government Sarthak Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 12A. “These polling stations would be managed by Divyang personnel only,” he said.

District Election Officer Yash Garg said polling stations 84 at Government Senior Secondary School, Pinjore in Kalka constituency, and 61 at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Panchkula, would be the model polling stations for the General Election.

