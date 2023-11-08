Divyanshi wins U-14 gymnastics gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Divyanshi won the girls’ U-14 uneven bar event with a score of 5.00 points during the Tricity Gymnastics Tournament, at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. Palkjot Kaur Grewal claimed the second position with 4.00 points, while Bhavini Saroha and Jasmine Parnami finished third with 3.50 points each.

In the vault event, Palkjot (6.00 points), Divyanshi (4.00 points), Jasmine and Sargam Bansal (3.00 points) won medals. Divyanshi (6.00 points) claimed gold medal in the beam event, while Palkjot (5.00 points) finished second, followed by Nayonika Thakur (3.50 points) and Lianna Godora (3.50 points) at the joint third position.

In the girls’ U-8 rhythmic event, Vanya Sajwan won the freehand event, followed by Manvi at second position, while Saanvi and Syna Kohli stood joint third. In the ball event, Manvi and Vanya Sajwan claimed the first two positions, respectively, while Tanisi and Anvi bagged the joint third spot.

The team of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, claimed the overall trophy, while the team of Saupin’s School, Sector 32, and Stepping Stones School, Sector 37, finished overall second in the tournament.