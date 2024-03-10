Diya walks away with trophy at Chandigarh open golf meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Diya Brar won the Grewal Salver title with an overall score of 153, while Ojaswani Saraswat (154) claimed the second position on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Open Ladies Golf Tournament at Chandigarh Golf Club. Charvi Vaid claimed the third position.

In the Spice Challenge Bowl (0-18), Manpreet Sandhu (145) and Bani Bajwa (148) claimed the first two positions, while in the Bawa Gill Trophy (19-25), S Ratia (187), Kamlesh Khanna (196) and Jaspreet Kaur (196) won medals, while the Rani Jagdish Kaur Cup (19-25) was won by Hema Bedi (148) followed by Neelam Gill (149).

In the Meters & Instruments Trophy (26-33), Aneet Gill (102) marched ahead of Navina Kahai (212), while in the Ell Ess Trophy (26-33), Roopali Tanwer (147) and Sukhi Jodha (163) won the top two positions in that order.

In the Lady Governor’s Cup( Seniors), S Ratia (187) bagged the winning trophy. Neelam Gill won the Johl Senior Ladies Challenge Cup, while Neelam Gill finished second. S Ratia won the Super Senior Chalenge Challenge Bowl and in the junior trophy, Diya Brar emerged winner in the Gross event and Ojaswani Saraswat claimed the Nett category.

Charvi Vaid won the Longest Drive event followed by Narinder Grewal. Kavie Hundal and Ekta Wadhwa clamed the joint third position. In the Closest To Pin, Diya Brar, Neelam Garg and Jyoti Singh won the top three positions, respectively.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chandigarh Golf Club #Golf