DLSA holds AIDS awareness event

Mohali, December 1
The Mohali District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised an awareness programme on the occasion of World Aids Day at the District Court Complex. The purpose of the programme was to educate members of the public about the incurable disease.
District and Sessions Judge Harpal Singh stressed that HIV patients should not face any kind of discrimination, as the disease does not spread through touch.
