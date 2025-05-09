DM prohibits hoarding of essential goods in Mohali

District Magistrate Komal Mittal has prohibited the stockpiling of essential goods in Mohali district on Thursday evening.

Exercising powers conferred under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023, to curb the hoarding of essential commodities such as food items, petrol, diesel, fodder and other daily necessities, the District Magistrate stated that no individual, trader, or entity would be permitted to stockpile essential commodities including foodgrains and related goods, fodder, milk and dairy products, petrol and other fuels, as well as other daily necessity items.

Citizens have been encouraged to report any instances of hoarding, black marketing, or price manipulation to the respective authorities.

Contact details for the district’s Food and Supplies Controller (99152-19038), Animal Husbandry Department (98159-91677), Mandi Board (94642-92474) and Markfed/Milkfed (95015-02846) have been shared for public reporting.

Meanwhile, in Fatehgarh Sahib, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Sona Thind and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shubham Aggarwal have also appealed to residents to remain calm and not fall prey to rumour mongers or misleading social media posts. They clarified that there is no cause for panic and no need to hoard essential commodities, as sufficient stocks are available in the district.

The appeal fsollows a wave of panic-induced buying, with anxious residents rushing to purchase essential items. The officials emphasised that the district administration is fully prepared to handle any situation. They urged the public to follow government advisories issued from time to time in the public interest and warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found spreading false information.

SSP Aggarwal added that under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the police force in Fatehgarh Sahib district is maintaining round-the-clock vigilance. He said that checking operations have been intensified to ensure public safety and boost the morale of the citizens.