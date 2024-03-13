Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 12

Refusing his approval to the free water resolution passed by the Municipal Corporation House yesterday, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Puorhit today pulled up MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and political parties over the issue.

Where will money come from Where will the money come from? The UT Administration fully supports the MC, but this was done only for publicity. Purohit, UT Administrator

“I have nothing to do with any political party. They (AAP-Congress) said we will give 20,000 litres of water for free and the BJP went a step ahead promising free 40,000 litre water. We already have a scheme to provide 24x7 water supply to every household and there is an agreement for 15 years in this regard. I will not let it happen as a Governor. I do not like it and would not allow it. You are only befooling people,” said Purohit, during an event to mark the launch of “Swachhata ki Pustak” at the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

The Governor was referring to the agreement signed between the Municipal Corporation and the Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) with the support of the European Union at the Raj Bhavan in December 2022. Under the agreement 24x7 water supply would be provided to households in the city. It is a Rs 510-crore project — Rs 412 crore in the form of AFD’s soft loan and Rs 98 crore as European Union’s grant. The loan will be paid by the residents in their soon-to-be increased monthly bills.

Purohit said, “Where will the money come from? The UT Administration fully supports the MC, but this was done only for publicity.”

Purohit, while addressing the MC Commissioner, remarked, “You do 10 good works, then again do one wrong. Find out what can you legally do about it (agenda) now. I will not allow this tamasha. You should have guided them that it cannot be done. You knew that it cannot happen.” Other than Mitra, MP Kirron Kher, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, Senior Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu and senior officers were also present on the dais.

Without sharing any roadmap or planning for implementation, the AAP-Congress alliance got the agenda of free 20,000 litre water per month per household and free parking in the market lots passed in the MC House yesterday. The BJP went a step ahead by putting up table agenda of 40,000 litre water. However, the Mayor did not consider the BJP’s agenda.

It seems the free water and parking agenda will remain only on paper and this has been done to get mileage in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Related News Chandigarh MC House approves free 20K litre water, parking

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Banwarilal Purohit