Doctors concerned over restart of practicals in PGI entrance exams

Chandigarh, May 25

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) is going to take its agenda to the standing academic committee meeting, scheduled tomorrow, to restart the practical assessment of candidates in the DM/MCh entrance examination.

Due to several allegations in the DM/MCh entrance exams of PGI, based upon complaints and direction given by former Minister of Health and Family Welfare, the institute had to abolish the clinical/practical component in 2019.

Now, there is significant fear and unrest among junior doctors at the PGI regarding this issue. The Association of Resident Doctors of the institute had previously written to the Director, PGI, voicing concerns over reintroduction of practical assessment in entrance exams and urged to withdraw the same.

“Most complaints are made by reserved category examinees. It is evident from results that they suffered maximum due to this practical exam,” said Dr Narendra Kumar, Department of Radiotherapy and Oncology.

The PGI conducts competitive national-level entrance examinations for various academic courses, including DM/Mch. The entrance examinations were initially based on a theory paper and a clinical evaluation/interview.

As per the allegations, candidates, who secured top marks in the theory exam secured least marks in the practical. This led to several allegations about the fairness and necessity of practical/interview, a part of entrance examinations. Following this, practical part was withdrawn from the DM/Mch examinations from the July 2019 session onwards.

Dr Vivek Lal, Director PGI said, “I am talking to almost every one and they seem to want it. Many times professors and HODs have expressed concern over the lack of practical skills among those, who clear exams only on the basis of MCQs. All over the world, students and their mentors are interviewed before admission. I want my residents to be best in the world. Rest assured, the process will be transparent and I can allay their fears for the same.”

