Docs cycle to promote organ donation

Chandigarh, July 31
Over 200 cycling enthusiasts today zoomed out from Kairon Block, PGIMER, participating in a cyclothon organised by ROTTO, (North) PGIMER, Chandigarh.
Organised as a part of the awareness campaign for organ donation, the event witnessed participation of senior faculty members, youngsters and cycling enthusiasts. It was flagged off by Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER.
He said, “We are probably well aware that there is a huge gap between organ availability and requirement. By organising this event, we want to disperse a message of a healthier lifestyle, which will not only help you stay well in your present life, but will also enable others with a second lease of life, if one pledges to gift organs post demise. So let us cycle more and drive less to keep ourselves and our organs healthy.”
Jaswinder Singh, DSP, Prof Vipin Koushal, Medical Superintendent, PGIMER, Kumar Abhay, Financial Adviser, Prof Ranjana Minz, Prof T Shyam, Prof Rajesh Gupta, Prof Ashish Sharma, Prof GD Puri and others senior faculty members were present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die
Sec 144 imposed | Net suspended | Schools shut in 4 district...
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...