Docs cycle to promote organ donation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 31

Over 200 cycling enthusiasts today zoomed out from Kairon Block, PGIMER, participating in a cyclothon organised by ROTTO, (North) PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Organised as a part of the awareness campaign for organ donation, the event witnessed participation of senior faculty members, youngsters and cycling enthusiasts. It was flagged off by Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER.

He said, “We are probably well aware that there is a huge gap between organ availability and requirement. By organising this event, we want to disperse a message of a healthier lifestyle, which will not only help you stay well in your present life, but will also enable others with a second lease of life, if one pledges to gift organs post demise. So let us cycle more and drive less to keep ourselves and our organs healthy.”

Jaswinder Singh, DSP, Prof Vipin Koushal, Medical Superintendent, PGIMER, Kumar Abhay, Financial Adviser, Prof Ranjana Minz, Prof T Shyam, Prof Rajesh Gupta, Prof Ashish Sharma, Prof GD Puri and others senior faculty members were present on the occasion.

#Organ Donation