Doctors at Fortis Mohali save 35-year-old man with failing heart via ECMO

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 16

The Department of Cardiology, Fortis Hospital Mohali, saved the life of a 35-year-old man suffering from Valvular Heart Disease (valve in the heart is damaged or diseased) via the most advanced technology of ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, is a form of extracorporeal life support, providing prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs are unable to provide an adequate amount of oxygen, gas exchange or blood supply to sustain life.

The team of doctors led by Dr Karun Behal, Additional Director, Department of Cardiology, Fortis Hospital Mohali treated the patient, who was already on Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) and ventilator support system, and was able to improve the heart and lung function of the patient.

Discussing the case, Dr Behal, said, “The patient’s heart recovered gradually with an ejection fraction of 25% -- it measures the heart’s ability to pump oxygen-rich blood out to the body. ECMO is an invaluable device to treat life-threatening cardiac conditions.”

